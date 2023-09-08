Expert craftspeople working to restore Lichfield Cathedral’s central spire will showcase their skills at a series of free demonstrations.

Stonemasons will be outside the cathedral between 10am and 3pm from 11th to 16th September showing the tools and techniques being used to repair the structure.

Visitors will be able to learn more about the way the work has changed over the years and see which aspects of the craft have remained the same as they were centuries ago.

Kayley Harrison, clerk of works at Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“The work on the central spire not only secures this local landmark for centuries to come but also allows us to highlight the skilled work of the craftspeople that have put their life and soul into the Cathedral across the centuries. “We are pleased to offer these demonstrations for free to the public to give visitors an insight into the work happening behind the scaffolding currently covering the central spire.” Kayley Harrison, Lichfield Cathedral

The restoration of the central spire at Lichfield Cathedral is being funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Garfield Weston Foundation, the Wolfson Foundation, the HS2 Community and Environment Fund, and the Headley Trust, along with many other donations contributed by hundreds of individuals.