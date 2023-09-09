Edingale residents are celebrating after winning a Best Kept Village award.

They scooped the Small Village prize at an awards ceremony organised by The Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

There was also success after Edingale was named joint winner of the Community Spirit award.

The Best Kept Village Compatition’s manager, Jo Cooper, said:

“After many years of simply judging the beauty of villages, the new competition illustrates and celebrates their community spirit. “Every entrant has, as usual, highlighted their sense of pride of being part of a village making judging very difficult – it was a tight call and I’d like to say thank you to every entrant for participating and many congratulations to all our winners. “I’d like to thank the judges for their time and diligence in assessing all the entries and visiting all the villages. “The entrants were of a very high standard this year, shown by Edingale, Fulford and Hill Ridware sharing the Community Spirit award having scored 100% each.” Jo Cooper

The awards were handed over by Lichfield auctioneer Richard Winterton, who also sponsored the competition.

He said:

“We’re delighted to continue our involvement with the Best Kept Village Competition, and it’s been great to get out and about meeting people from communities across Staffordshire. “This year’s competition has seen such a high calibre of entries across the board, and I would like to say very well done to everyone who has been involved in helping make their community a place people love to call home. “We are already looking forward to next year and, while 2024 may seem a fair way off at the moment, I’d like to invite all communities interested in taking part to get in touch with the organisers now.” Richard Winterton

For more information and to enter the 2024 competition visit www.bestkept.community or call Jo Cooper on 01785 339540.