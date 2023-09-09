Staffordshire residents are being encouraged to get their autumn Covid booster and flu jabs ahead of the winter months.

This year’s autumn vaccination programme has been brought forward due to the discovery of a new BA.2.86 variant of Covid.

Vaccinations will be made available from Monday 11th September as a precautionary measure to help protect the most vulnerable ahead of winter.

Adult care home residents and clinically vulnerable people will be among the first to receive vaccinations, with the NHS will invite those eligible to book in priority order of risk. The annual flu jab will also be made available to these groups at the same time where possible.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, Cllr Paul Northcott, said:

“The emergence of a new variant is a stark reminder that Covid-19 is still circulating, and we must remain vigilant. “It is vital that our most vulnerable residents receive a booster vaccine to strengthen their immunity and reduce the risk of becoming seriously ill. “I urge everyone who is eligible to take up the Covid booster and flu jab this autumn as soon as you are invited by the NHS. “It is the best way to protect yourself and those around you ahead of winter, when viruses circulate more easily.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

A full list of eligible groups for the flu jab can be found on the NHS website.