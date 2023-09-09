A former Gogglebox star will be taking part in a book signing event in Lichfield later this month.

The Revd Kate Bottley will be at Waterstones on 26th September to promote Have a Little Faith.

A spokesperson said:

“Written with her customary warmth, wit and humanity, this collection of musings on all things religious from the Revd Kate Bottley is soothing balm for when the world seems ranged against you.” Waterstones spokesperson

The book signing event takes place at 12.30pm.

For more details visit the Waterstones website.