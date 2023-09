Lichfield will look to make it two wins from two as they continue their season this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens hit the road for a trip to Sutton Coldfield today (9th September).

They will look to follow up last weekend’s victory at Matlock.

Meanwhile, the seconds will be at home to Nuneaton as part of the club’s family open day event to mark the start of the Rugby World Cup.

Other club fixtures this weekend see the colts travel to Newport Salop on Sunday.