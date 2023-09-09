A teenager with a passion for bin lorries has been given a chance to learn more about them during a visit to a Burntwood depot.

Staff from the joint waste service at Lichfield District Council welcomed Liam Bishop for a tour.

The 15-year-old, who runs a social media page dedicate to bin lorries, was also given waste management-related gifts donated by suppliers.

A spokesperson for the Joint Waste Service said:

“We are delighted that Liam enjoyed his visit to the depot and would like to thank our officers for showing him and his mum how it operates. “It is heartening to see a young person so enthusiastic about waste management. I hope his visit to the depot encourages him further.”