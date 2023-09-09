People are being reminded to help prevent the spread of bird flu after a case was confirmed in Staffordshire.

Avian influenza was found in a bird at a farm in Uttoxeter this week.

Officers from Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards animal health team are reminding people who keep birds and poultry to take relevant precautions.

Measures include ensuring wild animals cannot have have access to bedding, feed or water intended to be used by other birds.

Steps must also be taken to reduce the movements of people near areas where birds and poultry are kept.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We have seen a rise in cases of avian influenza over the last few years and it’s really important we are aware and do what we can to reduce the spread of it. “While the risk to the public from this strain of avian flu is very low, birdkeepers should follow any guidance and have all the necessary biosecurity measures in place. “Anyone visiting the countryside, green spaces or country parks should also follow any local guidance. People should not touch or try to rescue injured birds as they could be infected. “Anyone spotting injured or dead birds should report them.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Further advice for bird keepers on reducing the spread of Avian Influenza is available on the gov.uk website.