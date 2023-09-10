Chasetown came from behind as they produced a five star performance to progress in the FA Trophy.

The Scholars started on the front foot but it was the Shepshed Dynamo who took the lead with their first attack when Shaquille Master’s cross found the net.

The Scholars levelled in the 22nd minute when Johno Atherton burst through from midfield and was brought down in the box. Jack Langston converted the penalty to keeper Brandon Ganley’s left.

Chasetown took the lead a minute after the break when Luke Yates crossed for Sam Wilding to tap in from six yards.

Yates netted a quickfire Scholars third with a right foot shot inside the box – and then turned provider for Langston to tap home his second and his side’s fourth inside seven minutes.

Chasetown had numerous chances to add to their lead. Subs Jayden Campbell and Ryan Nesbitt both had shots blocked as the hosts continued to exert their authority.

Jordan Evans almost scored his first ever goal for the club but was superbly denied by Ganley, while Yates and Langston almost added to the scoreline too.

At the other end, Shepshed hit the bar and then Bradley Clarkson made a top save to preserve the three goal lead.

Campbell added the cherry to the top of the cake with a fine individual goal.

Shepshed ended with ten men after Shaquille Brooks was sent off for violent conduct.