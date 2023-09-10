An event in Lichfield saw people given advice on safety and first aid to mark National Emergency Services Day.

Representatives from the Midlands Air Ambulance and Staffordshire Police were on hand at Lichfield Golf and Country Club to meet members yesterday (9th September).

A spokesperson said:

“Members received some great advice about safety and first aid as we celebrated all of our emergency services. “The team at the club all joined in too, including our mascot, Chip, who also got in on the act.” Lichfield Golf and Country Club spokesperson