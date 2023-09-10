A Lichfield supermarket is helping a project aiming to support people facing hygiene poverty.

Tesco Extra has teamed up with the In Kind Direct charity and a number of suppliers for the scheme which sees a product donated for every two purchased from a selected range.

Items will then be donated to community groups, food banks and schools.

Rosanne Gray, CEO at In Kind Direct, said:

“Making tough choices every day between food, life essentials and rent is the reality for far too many people. “We are delighted that the leadership of Tesco and Unilever has catalysed a partnership, and we look forward to welcoming new partners so that together we can make a difference in communities.” Roseanne Gray, In Kind Direct

Research by In Kind Direct earlier this year found that 18% of adults in the Midlands said they or someone in their household have gone without hygiene products such as shampoo or deodorant in the last six months, including 7% who skipped buying toothbrushes or toothpaste.

Claire De Silva, head of community at Tesco, said:

“It’s really important to us that we are able to support even more people in our communities to get the essential items, and this partnership enables us to help when it’s needed. “It is incredibly important to challenge the stigma of hygiene poverty, as it affects over nine million people in the UK.” Claire De Silva