A water company has created 300 new jobs in a bid to help react quicker to blockages and flooding.

The workers, who will join the reactive sewage teams at Severn Trent, started in their new roles this month.

Steve Betteridge, the company’s head of customer waste networks, said the new staff would join his team which currently tackles around 2,480 blockages a month across a 93,000km pipe network.

“This move will help deliver the best possible service for our customers, with improved right first-time completion and reduced repeat work.” Steve Betteridge

The roles were created after the contracted service was taken in house.

The crews will receive fresh training and new equipment.