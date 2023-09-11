Adults interested in boosting their skills or improving their wellbeing are invited to sign up for free or low cost courses.

Staffordshire County Council’s adult community learning service has unveiled a new range of sessions for people aged 19 or over..

Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, said:

“These courses can be a game-changer for the people who choose to take them up. – they’re not just an investment in individual futures, they’re an investment in the future of Staffordshire. “Whether you’re looking to upskill, support your family’s learning journey, or simply improve your wellbeing, there’s a course tailored for you.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Courses on offer include:

A range of special family learning courses are also available for people to learn together and for adults to obtain essential skills to support other members of their family to learn. These include maths courses to help parents to help their children at school, and parenting and baby bonding.

For more details visit the Staffordshire Community Learning website or email [email protected].