The future of Lichfield’s Wilko branch has been thrown into fresh doubt after a potential rescue deal for the struggling chain collapsed.

It had been hoped up to 300 of the company’s stores could be saved, but the failure of talks means thousands of jobs across the country are once again at risk.

There had been hope for the Lichfield branch after it was not included in an initial list of sites being closed by administrators.

But after the collapse of the deal with HMV owner, Doug Putman, there are now expected to be further job losses and store closures in the coming days and weeks.

Mr Putman said:

“It is with great disappointment that we can no longer continue in the purchase process for Wilko having worked with administrators and suppliers over several weeks to seek a viable way to rescue it as a going concern. “A stable foundation could not be secured to ensure long-term success for the business.” Doug Putman

Hopes for the Lichfield store are now likely to rest with other retailers, such as Poundland, The Range and Home Bargains, who are believed to be eyeing some of the Wilko locations after B&M confirmed a deal to take on around 50 shops.