Lichfield City will face a tough midweek test as they look to bounce back from their first league defeat of the season.

Ivor Green’s men saw their record go as they went down 3-1 at Shifnal Town on Saturday.

They’ll get the chance to put things right tomorrow (12th September) though as they travel to Atherstone Town.

The Adders are still searching for their first win of the campaign, having managed just two draws in their first four outings.

Kick off tag the GAM Civils Stadium is at 7.45pm.