Police say they have dealt with a number of incidents over the weekend involving people swimming in Chasewater.

With temperatures soaring, emergency services had warned of the dangers of open water for those tempted to take a dip and cool off.

But despite this, a Staffordshire Police spokesperson said there had been a number of incidents at the country park.

“Local officers and security at Chasewater have been trying to deal with a number of young adults and young children who have chose to have a swim in the water. “The only swimming or water sports allowed are the ones that are held correctly at Chasewater where they are marshalled by the correct staff at all times. “We appreciate in the hotter weathers that a dip in the cold water can be refreshing, but we are trying to encourage people not to do this for their own safety.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Police have also urged families to ensure young people are aware of the risks.

“A lot of the groups we have come across have also said that their parents are okay with them swimming in Chaseater and that they know the risks and the dangers of jumping into the water and cold water shock. “Parents, we are encouraging you to know where your child is when they are out and about and to talk to them about open water swimming, cold water shock and the risks.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson