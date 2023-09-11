Sandfields Pumping Station staged a musical to tell the story of how the building was built to supply clean water from Lichfield’s pools to the cholera stricken Black Country in Victorian times.

The event saw poems, narration and shanty-style songs resounded through the historic building.

There was also plenty of audience participation, flag waving and choruses, along with images from the time projected on the wall behind the performers.

The wordsmith was the chairperson of the Lichfield Waterworks Trust herself, Katy Shore-Kapsis, and the singing courtesy of members of Lichfield Lighthouse Company.

Proceeds were shared by Lichfield Waterworks Trust – the charity restoring the station -and its Cornish Beam Engine – and the RNLI lifeboats.