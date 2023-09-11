Vegan food, drinks and gifts will be on offer as a market returns to Lichfield.

The Vegan Market Co will bring their regular event back to the city centre on Sunday (17th September).

A spokesperson said:

“The event brings together a huge variety of vegan street food vendors, artisan bakers, craft brewers, ethical jewellers, sustainable chandlers, local artists, zero-waste champions, environmental charities and loads more.”

The event takes place on Market Square from 10.30am to 4pm.

For more details, visit the Vegan Market Co website.