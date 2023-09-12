A Lichfield childcare company has confirmed plans to expand to a new location next month.

JC Academy has operated in the city for the past 12 years and has previously run school holiday camp sessions at Darwin Hall.

But they will add a new location in October as they welcome children at Streethay Primary School.

A spokesperson said:

“This is a milestone achieved due to the overwhelming success of our first camp. “Over the years, our holiday club at Darwin Hall and school support services have become an integral part of the local community and we take pride in the role we play in supporting families. “Our expansion represents not only our commitment to providing high-quality childcare, but also our dedication to meeting the growing demand for our services.” JC Academy spokesperson

The camp is open to children aged four to 12. For more details and to book visit the JC Academy website.