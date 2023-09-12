A discount retailer is set to open in place of the Wilko store in Lichfield.

Poundland has confirmed the Bore Street location as one of more than 70 shops it hopes take over from the troubled retailer.

Hopes of saving Wilko were dashed yesterday (11th September) when a deal to buy the business collapsed.

A number of stores are set to close as a result, but Lichfield is among those Poundland intends to take on in a move which could see jobs saved.

In a statement, Poundland told Wilko staff:

“We promise we’ll be working our tails off in the coming days to agree new terms with landlords so we can welcome as many of you as possible in those stores to our Poundland team. “We know the last few weeks have been tough for you and we’ll do all we can to give you the certainty you deserve as quickly as we’re able. “Thanks for all you’ve done for Wilko.” Poundland spokesperson