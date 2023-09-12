It was a weekend of mixed results for Burntwood as their firsts suffered a narrow away loss while the seconds secured a historic first ever league win.

For Josh Canning’s side it was a win that got away from them – or perhaps a winger that got away from them. Sam Evans has rejoined Newcastle (Staffs) and the prolific try scorer crossed once in the first half and twice in the second to help the hosts to a 29-22 victory.

Even so, Burntwood felt frustrated at not taking their scoring opportunities to add to their opening day win a week earlier. They had the ideal start with a try from their own try machine, Luke Rookyard, who scored in the left corner from a line out catch and drive.

Newcastle responded with a clean catch at the restart to have the visitors’ defence back-tracking. A sustained attack drew the visitors left then back right for left winger Evans to touch down in the corner. A fine conversion made it 7-5.

Just two minutes later, Burntwood felt they had scored but the match official deemed the ball was held up over the line, the first of three occasions that this happened in the opening period.

After a water break, Newcastle went further ahead when the visitors attempted to run the ball from close to their own line but the last pass out wide was fumbled to present a gift try for 12-5.

The visitors went on to dominate the rest of the half, helped by indiscipline from the hosts which cost them territory and a yellow card. However, the scores remained unaltered with Burntwood twice held up over the line.

Josh Shepherd received a yellow card for an illegal tackle six minutes into the second half, but while he was off skipper Canning peeled off the back of a line out to cross for a try. Brett Taylor, who didn’t have the best of days with the boot, saw his conversion attempt rebound off a post.

Things looked more promising for Burntwood when a home prop forward was dismissed on 55 minutes for receiving his second yellow card – and they quickly capitalised three minutes later. Hal Gozukucuk made a great run from line out possession which led to Rookyard going close before Alan Mapp dodged his way over the line near the posts. Taylor landed his only successful kick to see his side lead 17-12.

After a water break on the hour mark, Evans benefited from turnover ball on halfway to race away to score his second which was also converted to put the hosts back in front.

Canning’s side hit back with the skipper himself and Charles Michael going close from a series of penalty awards, before a loose pass from a free kick award five metres out allowed the hosts to not only escape but put speedster Evans away for his hat trick try which was converted.

Good disruptive work by Jack Butcher on his opposite number with ten minutes left provided a penalty goal attempt from Taylor but it slid wide of the target.

With five minutes remaining, Kian Carter put his side in good position from a penalty kick to the left corner. The line out take was driven for Rookyard to notch his second try and his side’s bonus point try. Taylor hit the post again with the conversion attempt from the touchline.

A last ditch attempt to run the ball from the restart ended in a penalty against which the Newcastle kicker converted.

Burntwood’s seconds started well against a Linley outfit at the CCE Sportsway, but only had a Rob England try and Craig Seedhouse conversion to show for it at half time.

They remained on top early in the second half for Graham Shelley to storm in for a try, while a Seedhouse penalty made it 15-0 before Linley used their bigger forwards to score their first try.

Only a deliberate knock on denied Jack Robinson-Parr’s scoring pass to Tye O’Connor which the referee punished by awarding a penalty try and a yellow card to put Burntwood 22-5 ahead.

Linley added their second and third tries, but sandwiched in between was a try in the corner from Robinson-Parr following good work by Joe Ward, Josh Squire and England.

Burntwood also fielded a third squad away to Tamworth for a social game, but the final say of the weekend went to the colts who made the long trip to Bromyard and opened their league season with a 19-0 win.

Tries from Connor Wesson, Harry Heath and skipper Sam Perrins were improved by two conversions from Alfie Broadhurst. Riley Bailey was the man of the match.

This weekend Burntwood 1sts host Spartans and the 2nds travel to face Newcastle (Staffs) 3rds – both league fixtures and both 3pm kick offs.