A new term of meditation classes is launching in Lichfield.

Taught by Buddhist nun, Gen Kelsang Dema from Tara International Retreat Centre, the sessions take place at Curborough Community Centre on Thursdays from 7.30pm to 9pm.

The first class will be held on 14th September.

Gen Kelsang Dema said:

“Learn how to develop a peaceful and happy mind whatever is happening in your life through simple meditation practices. “We sit on chairs and the session includes two guided meditations and a talk. “At the end of the session there is time to chat and ask questions while enjoying refreshments.” Gen Kelsang Dema

Classes cost £7 and can be booked online or on the night.