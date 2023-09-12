A show celebrating the music of the Temptations will kick-off its UK tour at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Just My Imagination will cover music from the group’s first hit, The Way You Do The Things You Do, in 1964 to their career highs of songs such as My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud and Just My Imagination.

The show will be at the city centre theatre on 15th October.

A spokesperson said:

“Featuring a cast of dynamic West End performers, Just My Imagination brings a fresh, exhilarating and incomparable night of sing-along, dance-along magic to theatres throughout the UK.”

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.