Applications are open for a funding scheme set up in memory a record-breaking Burntwood fundraiser.

The Burntwood Town Council Student Award is given in honour of Stephen Sutton MBE.

It sees two £1,000 awards available for young people aged between 11 and 19.

The money can be spent to help encourage them to achieve more in academia, arts or sport.

A spokesperson said applicants must also live in Burntwood.

“All young people who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply, however we would particularly welcome applications from students who face barriers to participation.” Burntwood Town Council spokesperson

Applications are open until midnight on 22nd October.

For more details, visit the Burntwood Town Council website.