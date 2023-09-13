The Conservatives have unveiled their candidate for a forthcoming by-election.

Andrew Cooper will contest the Tamworth constituency, which includes Stonnall, Fazeley and Shenstone, after it was vacated following the resignation of Christopher Pincher.

The party had previously said Eddie Hughes would be their candidate for the seat next general election, but the Walsall North MP rules himself out of the running for the by-election.

Mr Cooper said it was a “deep honour” to have the opportunity to represent the area he calls home.

“I want to represent Tamworth in Parliament to ensure that the voices of our community are heard loud and clear. “Whether it’s fighting for better local services, securing more jobs, or making sure our children inherit a town even better than the one we know, I am committed to delivering real results for Tamworth.” Andrew Cooper

The father of four currently serves as a member of Tamworth Borough Council.

Conservative party chairman, Greg Hands MP, said:

“Andy’s background, his intimate knowledge of Tamworth and his dedication to public service make him an excellent choice to be the next MP. “I look forward to campaigning alongside him in the coming weeks.” Greg Hands

Elsewhere, Labour will see Sarah Edwards contest the by-election, while Sunny Virk will be the Lib Dem representative on the ballot paper. Richard Kingstone will stand as an independent, with the Reform UK party putting Ian Cooper forward.