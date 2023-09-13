A councillor says a more robust Local Plan could help deal with concerns around new fast food developments across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Lib Dem group at Lichfield District Council, made his comments after highlighting issues with a potential new McDonald’s drive-thru off Eastern Avenue.

The development is proposed for the site of the Co-op headquarters.

But Cllr Ray said that the powers to address concerns over the impact of fast food outlets on the local community were restricted at present.

“Lichfield District Council currently have limited powers to oppose an application like this on health grounds. “I know Lib Dem councillors tried to object to the KFC which is being opened in the old Argos premises at the Three Spires shopping centre – however, the advice was that their objections would not stand up under planning law. “A council has the ability to make a wide reaching impact on its community. I want Lichfield District Council to be bold and ambitious for its community – and that includes taking steps to improve the health of our residents. “If we have in the new Local Plan a specific policy on community health with restrictions on the number of fast food outlets in the district, that would give the council a basis to object to such outlets on planning grounds. “Other councils have done this and so why not our council?” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Lichfield District Council is set to tear up its proposed Local Plan after a cabinet member admitted it was “not suitable”.

Cllr Ray said it was important the local authority must address the issues facing local communities.

“The Conservatives have admitted that the Local Plan that they have put forward is not fit for purpose and so should be withdrawn – this will now cost hundreds of thousands of pounds and cause years of delay. That is just incompetent. “So now in shaping the new Local Plan I want it to be ambitious for our community. “Obviously housing and the scandalous lack of infrastructure and the poor state of our public services that the Conservatives are responsible for is a major priority, but a new Local Plan can – and must – do so much more. “For example, it presents the opportunity to ensure that measures are taken relating to the poor public transport in our area and the climate emergency. “I say that the health of our community is also a priority.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council