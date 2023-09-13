County council chiefs say new plans will see support enhanced for children with special educational needs and disabilities in Staffordshire.

There are currently just 27% of children in the county with an educational, health and care plan (ECHP) attending a mainstream school compared to the rest of the country where the figure is 40.5%.

Two new strategies are due to be discussed at Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet meeting on 20th September that leaders say will increase support for these children within their local mainstream school as well as increasing special school places.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“Our goal is to provide every child and young person in Staffordshire with the best start in life and the opportunity to achieve their full potential. “These proposals mark a significant step towards achieving that vision. “By increasing support within mainstream schools and creating additional provision in special schools, we are working to ensure that children with SEND receive the tailored support they need in their local communities.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

The introduction of enhanced provision in mainstream education settings will be provided by the development of specialist teams who will provide “rapid and effective support” to schools.

Meanwhile, a second strategy will focus on meeting the rising need in special schools arising from pupils with social, emotional, mental health needs and autism.

It comes after proposals were shared as part of a formal consultation involving more than 400 parents, carers, schools, colleges and healthcare professionals.

Cllr Price added:

“We carefully considered the valuable feedback received during the public consultation and are confident that these initiatives will result in positive outcomes for our children and their families.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

If the proposals are approved at Cabinet, it is expected that they will be implemented from January 2024.