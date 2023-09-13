A national law firm has opened a new office in Lichfield.

The site, at Deanslade Farm, joins the 15 locations operated by Richard Nelson LLP.

The new office will be used for consultations with clients and members of the public.

Having previously been a director of her own law firm in Lichfield for six years, Rebecca Head will be based at the new location.

The consultant solicitor in the wills and probate team – who qualified as a solicitor in 2004 – joined Richard Nelson LLP last year.

She said:

“It’s absolutely fantastic that the law firm is continuing to grow and expand its physical presence across the UK. “Having a dedicated office where we can hold face-to-face meetings with clients will further improve the service we can provide and be a major benefit to our clients. “I’ve lived in Lichfield for 13 years so on a personal level this expansion is extremely exciting for me and I have no doubt it will be a positive addition to people living in the city.” Rebecca Head

The firm, which is home to more than 50 lawyers, offers services for businesses, individuals and professionals across areas such as employment law, family law and wills.