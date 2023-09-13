Lichfield City were made to settle for a point at Atherstone Town – but only after a late penalty miss had seen them avoid defeat.

Ivor Green’s men had struck first with Dan Smith rounding off a fine team move after 18 minutes.

Atherstone hit back though when Kev Hemagou netted ten minutes before half time.

But the hosts had a great opportunity to snatch all three points when a late handball decision saw them awarded a penalty – only for sub Sam Belcher to smash his effort against the woodwork.

City’s opener came with the first real note of attack when a quick break saw Luke Childs, Joe Haines and Dominic Lewis to combine for Smith to net.

Atherstone sought to rally and saw a header and a free-kick go over the top of James Beeson’s goal.

Lichfield were also going in search of a second with Smith nodding wide before home keeper Carl O’Neil made a smart double save to deny Jack Edwards and then Smith’s follow-up.

But it would be the hosts who would strike next as a quick move saw a cross nodded home by Hemagou.

Atherstone almost got their noses in front before the break when a deflected shot struck the crossbar.

The second half saw O’Neil again called into action to deny Lichfield as he pushed away Edwards’ free-kick.

Haines also went close for Lichfield as his header hit the woodwork.

But it looked as though City’s hard work had been undone when a penalty was awarded for a handball in the box. To the visitors’ relief though Belcher could only find the upright from 12 yards.