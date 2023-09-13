A Lichfield HR company is hosting a free workshop to help businesses hire the right employees.

Recruitment: Getting It Right will be hosted by Cream HR at Lichfield District Council House on 4th October.

The session will cover topics such as overcoming unconscious bias and structuring interviews.

Katy Foster, senior HR consultant at Cream HR, said:

“We know times are tough for businesses at the moment and we wanted to do something that would allow us to give back to the local business community, so we are running a free workshop that will teach hiring managers some useful tips. “With so few managers actually trained in recruitment skills and so many candidates now offered free interview coaching, it is more important than ever for employers to be able to identify the best candidates for them that will become long-term assets to their business. “We have also partnered with We Love Lichfield and are asking attendees to consider a voluntary donation to the fund to further support the local community.” Katy Foster, Cream HR

The free two-hour workshop which will take place from 9.30am. Places can be reserved online.