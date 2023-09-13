Lichfield picked up a second victory on the road as they overcame Sutton Coldfield.

In soaring temperatures, there were challenges for both sides both in attack and defensively, but they still managed to create plenty of opportunities.

Lichfield accrued five points for their efforts and the home side, with a try right at the death, probably deserved their four.

Sutton couldn’t have started better. From a very early, untidy line out, flanker Dylan Thomas neatly dodged two tackles and strode over from ten metres, with Laurie Harries converting.

Nothing in the next 25 minutes suggested that the hosts would not be having a much improved day at the office than at Newark the week before. After a prolonged period of pressure, Thomas was unstoppable for his second try, Harries improved it for a 14 point lead.

While not improving noticeably, Lichfield then became nthe dominant side and Cal Turner virtually walked over the line for a simple try, Charlie Milner added the first of his four conversions.

Moments later, Harvey Wootton was doing the same, but dropped the ball. However, he made amends less than five minutes later as he bashed his way to a try to make it 14-14 at the break.

The second half saw the backs, with some quicker possession, able to produce an overlap for Kai Lucas-Dumolo and he went over from 20 metres.

A few minutes later, Charlie Milner was exploiting a massive overlap on the left for another try in the corner.

Lichfield were now playing and another try was chalked off for an alleged forward pass after a break out from their 22.

The Sutton number eight barged his way to the try line for their third try to interrupt the flow temporarily, but Milner was at the bottom of a driven maul for his side’s fifth score and his conversion took the lead back to 33-19 with ten minutes to go.

With a lot of stoppage time being added on, the city side took their foot off the gas and allowed the hosts the opportunity to gain two bonus points with Thomas burrowing over from a metre for his third try. Harries converted.

This Saturday (16th September), Lichfield’s play another local derby with Tamworth being the visitors at 3pm.

It is also Ladies’ Day with over 225 attendees arriving for an afternoon and evening of entertainment.

The seconds were without their home game last Saturday when Nuneaton cancelled. But they are off to Syston this week for round two of their league programme.

The colts, who lost at Newport on Sunday, go to Stourbridge this weekend. The boys’ fixtures have also already started, with the under 16s beating Telford

The women and girls rugby starts in earnest this week too. The senior red team, still at level three, go to Bury Foxes for their first outing, while the green team face Rugby Lionesses at level four. There are also friendlies for the girls’ age groups at 12, 14 and 16.