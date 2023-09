A local group of performers will be inviting people in Lichfield to join then for a celebration of Radiohead’s music.

Let Me In bring An Evening of Radiohead to The Hub at St Mary’s on 23rd September.

A full live band will take the audience on a journey through the band’s back catalogue with tracks from albums including OK Computer, In Rainbows and The Bends.

Tickets are £22 with a 20% discount for under 25s. For more details and to book, visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.