An “impressive” collection of British Commonwealth stamps are being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Laid out across seven albums, the items runs to around 1955.

The collection is expected to fetch £4,000 when it is sold at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 27th September.

Expert Phil Ives said:

“There are so many highlights in this collection – it’s a bit like picking your favourite child. “Most collections that we see are made up of short sets. The more expensive stamps are often absent. “This collection is different because nearly all the sets are complete, with a number from the reigns of King Edward VII and King Goerge V, as well as the more typical King George VI sets. “The collection stands out for the quality as well as the content, with some very hard-to-find sets. “It’s certainly a tough collection from which to pick a highlight – there are stamps here that I have never actually seen in person in 30 years in philately.” Phil Ives

The full catalogue will be online at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates a week before the sale.

Phil said:

“We have split the collection into five lots for our September stamp sale and recommend viewing to fully appreciate the collection.” Phil Ives