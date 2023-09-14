A service that helps change the lives of adults with complex needs in Staffordshire could be set to continue.

Shared Lives offers support for those with mental health needs, physical or sensory impairments and learning disabilities

The service enables people with needs to share the home of a specially-recruited and trained carer and their family.

Those in need of support can access long term placements, short breaks, day opportunities and home from hospital placements designed to help them live independent lives in their communities.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet will discuss the potential recommission of the service, which currently supports 78 people, next week.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for social care and health, said:

“We want everyone in Staffordshire to lead the best and happiest lives they can. “For some adults requiring a helping hand, the Shared Lives service offers them the chance to get the care they need while sharing the home of specially trained carers and their families. “This service has really made a difference to people’s lives, and with the existing contract due for renewal, we want to recommission this important service to ensure people continue to receive the care they need.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council