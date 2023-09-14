Drivers making short journeys on the M6 Toll road will see prices frozen when a new charging scheme is introduced.

It will see the majority of journeys on the 27-mile route rise by 30p for cars or 40p for vans from 13th October.

But motorists leaving at T4, T5 and T6 will see their prices locked at the current price.

Michael Whelan, general manager for the M6 Toll, said:

“As a private operator, our toll income plays a crucial role in delivering our world-class motorway experience. The new rates will ensure we continue to offer smooth pothole-free surfaces, free-flowing traffic, and 24/7 support for motorists from our on-the-road patrols. “Holding prices for local journeys will also help ease congestion on the A5, A38 and local road network.” Michael Whelan

A number of improvements are also planned for the road over the coming year as part of an £20 million investment programme, including new ANPR technology for toll lanes and a new payment system.

Full details of prices – including the new rates from 13th October 2023 – can be found online.