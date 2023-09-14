The Duke of Gloucester has helped to mark 40 years the St John Fellowship at a National Memorial Arboretum ceremony.

More than 270 people were also in attendance beside the Order of St John Memorial.

The Duke carried out a reading and planted a tree as part of the event.

Many of the members of the fellowship are former first aid volunteers with St John Ambulance.

The Reverend John Davis said:

“The service at the Order of St John memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum commemorated 40 years since the St John Fellowship was founded on St John Day 1983. “The members of St John Fellowship have given over 40,000 years of service – and look forward to continuing to serve in the future.” The Reverend John Davis

More details about the St John Fellowship, which is open to anyone aged 18 or over, are available by calling 020 7324 4095 or emailing [email protected].