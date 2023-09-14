A man has been seriously injured after being bitten by two dogs in Stonnall.

The incident happened just before 3.15pm today (14th September) outside a property on Main Street.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The man has been taken to hospital. “A number of people helped to try and get the dogs off the man and contained one of the dogs outside. The other was contained within the owner’s flat. “We prevented a number of schoolchildren leaving local primary school, St Peter’s Primary Academy, for safety reasons. The children have since been allowed to go home. “A 30-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control. “An investigation is ongoing including the determination of the dogs’ breed.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 405 of 14th September.