Final preparations are taking place for a model railway event in Lichfield.

Members of the Trent Valley Model Railway Society will showcase displays at Lichfield Life Church on Saturday (16th September).

The event will also feature trade stands and hot and cold refreshments.

Doors are open from 10am to 4.30pm. Admission is £5 adults, £3 children or £13 for a family of four.

A heritage bus service will also run to and from Lichfield City Station and Lichfield Trent Valley Station on the day.

For more details, visit www.tvmrs.org.uk.