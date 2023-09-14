Shrek the Musical is an absolute triumph that will leave you enchanted, entertained and tapping your feet all the way home.

From the moment the curtains rise until the final bow, this Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre production at the Lichfield Garrick is a delightful journey into the whimsical world of the ogre and his beloved fairy tale friends.

The cast of this production is nothing short of spectacular and their performances breathe life into the iconic characters we’ve all come to know and love.

Charlotte Jervis as Princess Fiona is a true gem, seamlessly transitioning between the different facets of her character. Her singing is pitch-perfect, and her emotional depth shines through in every scene, particularly during the touching I Know It’s Today.

Charlotte simply stole the show, and I would go back to watch it again just for her.

Simon Smith as Lord Farquaad is a comic genius, bringing a hilarious and over-the-top energy to the role of the vertically challenged villain. Anil Patel as Donkey is a bundle of energy, with impeccable comic timing and a voice that will have you grinning from ear to ear.

Pete Beck as Shrek delivered a heartfelt and endearing performance, with a touch of hilarity, perfectly capturing the layers of the lovable ogre.

Finley Waldron as Pinocchio is a real scene-stealer with his charismatic and cheeky portrayal of the wooden puppet who can’t help but tell tall tales. Chloe Child as Dragon is a showstopper, captivating the audience with her powerful vocals – her rendition of Forever is simply mesmerising.

And let’s not forget to give a special mention to Ben Foulds, who brought his spectacular singing voice to the roles of Daddy Ogre and Grumpy.

The set design and costumes deserve accolades of their own. The production team has done an incredible job recreating the enchanting fairytale world, from the swamp where Shrek resides to the towering castle of Lord Farquaad.

The attention to detail in the costumes, from the whimsical fairy tale creatures to the dazzling Princess Fiona, adds an extra layer of magic to the production.

The choreography and ensemble numbers are a highlight, with the entire cast demonstrating impressive dance skills and infectious energy. The choreography during the Freak Flag number is particularly fun and memorable.

The orchestra, under the musical direction of Paul Lumsden, provides a rich and vibrant soundtrack that enhances the overall experience. The songs are well-executed and, in some cases, even surpass the original movie versions.

Shrek the Musical is a story that celebrates the importance of being true to oneself and accepting others for who they are. It’s a tale of love, friendship, and the beauty found in our quirks and imperfections. The Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Company’s production captures the heart and soul of this story, delivering a performance that will leave audiences laughing, crying and cheering for the characters we have all grown to adore.

The show is at the Lichfield Garrick until Saturday (16th September). Ticket details are available online.