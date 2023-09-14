A new season of talks and sessions have begun at Lichfield Camera Club.

The group welcomed former member John Hartshorne and photography expert Terry Livesey for the first events, while Jack Perks will be the guest on 11th October.

He will be encouraging wildlife photographers to get up close and personal with advice on avoiding the use of telephoto lenses to capture such images.

Jack said:

“One of my trademark techniques is using a wide angle lens to capture all kinds of wildlife from birds, mammals and reptiles, showing you don’t always need a long lens to get the shot, just patience, field craft and luck.” Jack Perks

People are invited to attend the session at 7.45pm at Lichfield Methodist Church. Admission for guests is £5.

For full details of the Lichfield Camera Club programme and membership visit lichfieldcameraclub.org.