Chasetown will be on the road as they return to league action this weekend.

The Scholars breezed past Shepshed Dynamo in the FA Trophy last time out.

But tomorrow (16th September) they face a tough trip to Kidsgrove Athletic.

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% league record so far this season with five wins from as many games.

Chasetown will hope to end that run though and close the gap four point gap between the early pacesetters and themselves.

Kick-off at Kidsgrove is at 3pm.