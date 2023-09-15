Councillors in Burntwood are set to decide who they will co-opt as a new member.

The vacancy in the Hunslet ward at Burntwood Town Council came about following the resignation of Sarah Mears.

The Conservative represented opted not take up the seat before the first meeting after the local elections had taken place.

However, not enough voters requested a by-election so the vacancy will now be decided by a vote of councillors.

Ivan Holdsworth and Steven Swain have put themselves forwards for the role.

A decision will be made at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council on 21st September.