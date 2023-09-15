Fire crews have been visiting local business to highlight their responsibilities to keep staff and customers safe.

The teams from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service have been making the calls as part of Business Safety Week, which runs until Sunday (17th September).

During the visits, owners and employees have been given advice to ensure they know what to do in an emergency and how to reduce the risk of workplace fires.

It comes ahead of changes to safety legislation on 1st October which will see companies need to record a fire risk assessment and safety arrangements.

John Berrisford, from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“Providing and maintaining a safe working environment for staff is paramount for any business. “Waste and clutter should be cleared frequently, as combustible materials like paper, cardboard and wood can easily accumulate and provide ample fuel for fires to spread. “Businesses should also regularly inspect fire doors and ensure escape routes are accessible to everyone in the premises. “A suitable fire risk assessment should be carried out and includes procedures needed to keep people and assets safe. This includes identification of hazards, evaluating, removing or reducing any risk factors identified, preparing an emergency plan and providing adequate training to members of staff. “We are keen to support local businesses and make sure employees and residents in our communities are protected from the risks of fire.” John Berrisford

Business owners who want to find out more from the fire service’s support team can email [email protected] or call 01785 898916.