Lichfield City will be back in front of their own support this weekend as they welcome Wolverhampton Casuals.

Ivor Green’s men were forced to settle for a draw in their midweek clash with Atherstone Town, but will be hoping for a return to winning ways tomorrow (16th September).

Standing in their way will be a Casuals side who have endured a challenging start to the season which has left them propping up the Midland Football League Premier Division with just two points from their six league games so far.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm.

