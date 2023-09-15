A man has died after being attacked by two dogs in Stonnall.

The incident happened on Main Street at around 3.15pm yesterday (16th September).

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the victim had died from the injuries he sustained.

“Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition. “Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene. “Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment. “Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased.” West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson

Police said the incident had seen a number of people try to come to the man’s rescue after he was attacked by the dogs while a nearby school also had to be put on lockdown.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 405 of 14th September.