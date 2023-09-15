A Lichfield school has ushered in a new era after appointing a new headteacher.

David Lowe’s arrival in the role marks the first time someone from outside of the Brown family, who set up Maple Hayes Dyslexia School in the 1980s, will have held the post.

Dr Neville Brown, principal and founder of the school, will be joined by his son Dr Daryl Brown who is stepping up from his role as headteacher to become co-principal and part of the governance team.

Mr Lowe – who was himself diagnosed with dyslexia as a 13-year-old – has previously taught in a range of settings, culminating in the last five years as a senior leader in SEN schools specialising in autism.

He said:

“Understanding the school and the pupils means seeing nothing as a barrier between the pupil and their future – it’s about embracing who they are as people and moving them forward. “Many children may have had negative experiences within traditional schooling before starting at Maple Hayes, so it’s vital that our school is a place they enjoy coming to. “We’re committed to building upon the existing best practices, and implementing those positive changes which will maintain our international reputation as a beacon of excellence in the field of dyslexia. “Our students arrive full of potential but having been held back by negative educational experiences and for some they also might have additional needs. “While the best thing we can do for their self-esteem and confidence is to address the dyslexia, we recognise the importance of the broader aspects of their education as we prepare them for their future educational success. “Our unique approach, which is unparalleled elsewhere and often goes unnoticed, deserves more recognition, and we’re eager to share it with a wider audience.” David Lowe

Dr Daryl Brown and Dr Neville Brown will continue to be actively involved in the school’s governance, admissions, and the ever-evolving landscape of tribunal work.

They will also focus on the development of the school’s pioneering literacy programme.

Dr Daryl Brown said:

“This school and my father’s work have gained international recognition for our unique approach to dyslexia education. We believe that Mr Lowe’s expertise in SEN will help us prepare this remarkable institution for a wider audience. “Rest assured, pupils will continue to receive the exceptional and outstanding support for dyslexia that Maple Hayes is renowned for. However, we are now adding another layer of expertise to our offerings, with someone well-versed in the world of special educational needs enriching the school’s operations. “While we remain committed to our core values, these enhancements will enable us to operate even more efficiently. “This marks a pivotal step on the journey towards securing the long-term future of the school, and we are enthusiastic about the possibilities that lie ahead with Mr Lowe on board.” Dr Daryl Brown