Police investigating a fatal attack in Stonnall have confirmed they had been called to incidents involving two XL Bully dogs in the area earlier this year.

It comes after the death of Ian Price yesterday (14th September).

The 52-year-old died of his injuries after being attacked in Main Street in Stonnall at around 3.15pm.

Staffordshire Police has now confirmed officers have been called to incidents in the area involving XL Bully dogs on two previous occasions – but that a review had not found it did not meet the criteria for referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“On 14th January, we received a report involving concern around two XL Bully dogs who were off their lead in a field in Stonnall. We went to owner’s address and gave words of advice around keeping the dogs under control while in a shared public place. The owner was co-operative and engaged positively with officers. “Both dogs were in the address at the time and appeared to be calm. They did not show any signs of aggression towards officers. “On 30th March, we then received reports that two XL Bully dogs had mounted another dog in Stonnall. “No injuries were caused to the dog or anyone who was in the area at the time. No complaints were made in relation to the incident and no offences were identified. “The owner of the dog was spoken to by officers around making sure they are under control at all times. “Our professional standards department has reviewed body worn video of the fatal incident and the previous reports relating to both dogs. They have concluded that the material does not meet the criteria for a referral to the IOPC.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Meanwhile, police have been given more time to question a man arrested after the death of Mr Price.

A custody extension has now been granted giving detectives another ten hours to continue questioning the 30-year-old man in connection with the incident.

DNA testing is also taking place to confirm the breed of the dogs, which have both since died, but police say early indications are that they are XL Bullys.