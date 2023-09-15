Police have launched a fresh appeal for information after a man was assaulted in a Lichfield park.

The victim, who is in his thirties, suffered a broken jaw in the attack just after midnight on 28th August in Beacon Park.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We have been carrying out enquiries locally and reviewing all the available footage from the area at the time.

“We are now appealing for further information which may be able to help us find the person responsible.

“Unfortunately, a description of the suspect is not known at this time.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson