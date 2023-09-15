With double bassist Tom Moore and keyboard player Jim Wynn alongside him, local trumpet player Nick Dewhurst played a set of classic jazz tunes for an attentive audience at The Hub At St Mary’s.

Although they had no drums, the set was highly rhythmic with dextrous playing on bass, and piano providing a solid backdrop for the trumpet and flugel horn.

With well known jazz standards – such as Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Bye Blackbird – the lyrical nature of the playing was evident, while sonic exploration featured in Duke Ellington’s In a Mellow Tone and George Shearing’s Lullaby of Birdland.

Other pieces included an upbeat reading of Take The A Train as well as a slower, more reflexive Have You Met Miss Jones?

The next Sunday Night Jazz session is on 2nd October.