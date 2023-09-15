A man who died after being attacked by two dogs has been named by police.

The two animals – believe to be the XL Bully breed – escaped a property in Main Street in Stonnall at around 3.15pm yesterday (14th September).

Ian Price, 52, was then attacked by the pair and died of his injuries in hospital last night.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Our investigation continues at pace as we try to understand more about events leading up to this horrendous attack. Both dogs, thought to be XL Bullys, are dead and tests are being carried out to determine their breed. “Our deepest sympathies remain with the family and friends of Ian. “We also understand the shock and upset felt within the village of Stonnall. We’ve got local officers in the area, please speak to them if you need to.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being in charge of dogs dangerously out of control and manslaughter, remains in custody.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact them on 101, quoting incident 405 of 14th September.