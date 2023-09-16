Bookings are open for a half-term football and multi-sport camp in Lichfield.

The sessions will be held at The Friary School between 30th October and 3rd November.

Run by Lichfield Community Football and Sports, the camps are suitable for children aged between four and 12.

A spokesperson said:

“Come and join us this October half term for some spooktacular sporting fun.” Lichfield Community Football and Sports spokesperson

The sessions from from 8.30am to 3.30pm and cost £20 per day or £80 for the week.

For booking information visit the Lichfield Community Football and Sports website or Facebook page.